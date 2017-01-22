PTDA welcomes seven new members

Chicago, Ill. — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, recently welcomed seven new member companies.

Distributor Members

Acme Armature Works, Inc. (Sheboygan, Wis.) is a distributor of adjustable/variable speed drives, bearings, belt & chain drives, clutches & brakes, motor/motion control, conveyors & material handling components, shaft couplings & u-joints, gearing, motors, linear motion components, pumps, and PT accessories. “As our company grows and offers expanded services and product lines, it’s important that we remain focused on existing customer happiness. We constantly monitor customer satisfaction. We joined PTDA to help build strong customer and vendor relationships and to give us a good indicator of whether the business is scaling appropriately and likely to see increased overall sales and service,” said Chad Bahrs, president. Learn more at www.acmearmature.com

Texas Belting and Mill Supply (Houston, Texas) distributes adjustable/variable speed drives, bearings, belt & chain drives, conveyors & material handling components, shaft couplings & u-joints, industrial specialty chemicals, and PT accessories. Learn more at www.texasbelting.com

Manufacturer Members

Bryant Products, Inc. (Ixonia, Wis.) manufactures conveyors & material handling components, hydraulic actuators and cylinders. Tamara Wilson, executive vice president, said, “Bryant Products was excited to re-join PTDA. We have made significant additions to our products and capabilities and PTDA provides a great opportunity to showcase our offerings and build stronger relationships with our distributors.” Learn more at www.bryantpro.com

Isutami USA (City of Industry, Calif.) is a manufacturer of bearings, conveyor chain, and linear motion components. “For Isutami, PTDA represents an ongoing opportunity to build long lasting relationships with the best distributors and distribution networks in the world. Through these partnerships, we aim to create a new vision in which global partnerships produce winning outcomes for all,” said Johnason Ma, president. Learn more at www.isutami.com

KHK USA Inc. (Mineola, N.Y.) is a gears manufacturer. Brian Dengel, general manager, said, “Kohara Gear Industry (KHK) is delighted to join PTDA. The opportunity to network with other manufacturers and meet distributors in our industry is very valuable to us. We plan to be active members and look forward to forging many new relationships in the years to come.” Learn more at www.khkgears.us

Precision Pulley and Idler (PPI) (Pella, Iowa) manufactures idlers, conveyors and material handling components. “We are excited about becoming a member of PTDA. Many of our good customers have encouraged us to join and participate in the valuable networking opportunities that PTDA provides,” said Dusty Bradley, vice president of marketing. Learn more at www.ppipella.com

Scheerer Bearing Corp. (Willow Grove, Pa.) is a bearing manufacturer. Peter Rymar, vice president – product manager said, “Scheerer Bearing Corp. is delighted to join PTDA. Belonging to a community of both manufacturers and distributors gives us access to specialized knowledge, programs, and services and allows us to share our expertise with PTDA’s powerful distributor network. As an active member, Scheerer looks forward to being part of emerging industry trends and establishing strong and meaningful long-term relationships.” Learn more at www.scheererbearing.com

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

For more information, visit ptda.org