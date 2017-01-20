SKF invests in roller manufacturing in China

Gothenburg – SKF is investing SEK 70 million in developing roller manufacturing capabilities in Dalian, China. The investment will improve utilization of the Group’s global manufacturing capacity and strengthen SKF’s service capabilities in China.

Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales Asia, says: “Developing our roller manufacturing capabilities in China is a strategically important step. It allows us to better utilize our existing manufacturing footprint and strengthens our position on the Chinese market, through improved lead-times and customer responsiveness.”

The investment in Dalian has already commenced and manufacturing of rollers will be ramped up during 2017.