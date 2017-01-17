Uniforce pumps now available exclusively though Wajax in Canada

Montreal – Wajax (www.wajax.com), a leading Canadian provider of industrial products and services, has added Uniforce pumps, a TSC Manufacturing and Supply, LLC brand (TSC), to its product portfolio in all provinces. Customers will now have access to a wide range of Uniforce plunger pumps designed for high pressure applications, available exclusively through Wajax in Canada.

“Our customers were looking for a range of plunger pumps suited for a broad range of industries and applications. With its modular frame design offering superior serviceability along with its versatile fluid end options for various projects, Uniforce products offer a solution for all customer needs,” says Rick Byers, Vendor Development Manager – Fluid Handling at Wajax. “The Uniforce design allows easier access to the power end, resulting in less down time and reduced costs for our end-users – setting the standard for these types of pumps in all market segments.”

Designed by David Kerr, Director of the Uniforce plunger pump product line, Uniforce pumps are manufactured with exceptional quality and experience-proven features, including MIL_SPEC construction materials, stainless steel caged style valves, standard dual crankshaft extensions, a rifle drilled crank shaft for high performance splash lubrication, as well as a small and compact footprint. “These pumps, manufactured entirely in the USA, are critical to clients in our North American markets who purchase equipment to minimize life cycle costs and provide true operational freedom,” said Byers.

Uniforce pumps currently range from 10 hp through 200 hp and the product line will expand in 2017 to include more sizes and options in order to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

“At TSC we recognize that Wajax is a leading supplier of high quality products to the markets they serve. We believe that TSC and Wajax working together will be able to provide customers in Canada with superior products and services. TSC has a rich history of working with Wajax in the past and we feel that they will be a valued partner for the Uniforce line of plunger pumps,” says Aaron Dougherty, Sales Manager for Uniforce, TSC Manufacturing and Supply, LLC.

To learn more about Uniforce pumps and systems, visit www.tscms.com or visit www.wajax.com.