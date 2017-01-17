Danfoss names new sales manager to support electric heating business

Danfoss, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency electronic and mechanical components and controls for air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration, industrial, and water systems, has appointed Ian Levergood as the sales manager of its Electric Heating business in North America. In this role, Levergood will focus specifically on the growth of indoor and outdoor electric heating applications, and advancing comfort and safety solutions in the United States and Canada.

Levergood has more than 11 years of engineering, servicing, and application experience specifically in the heat trace market, having worked with customers, products, and manufacturers’ representatives across the Americas. Previously, Levergood served as the eastern regional sales manager for Danfoss, working closely with manufacturers’ representatives and factories overseas to expand the business.

“Ian has a robust knowledge of the electric heating market,” said Miha Kavcic, head of sales and business development, Danfoss Heating. “He was a natural choice to help us to continue to strengthen our position as the leading provider of indoor and outdoor electric heating technology for both residential and commercial heating applications.”

