Power Transmission Distributors Association revises distributor membership criteria

Chicago, Ill. — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) has revised its distributor membership criteria to be more inclusive and ensure the association is fully representative of distributors in the power transmission/motion control industry.

In support of PTDA’s core purpose to advance the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industrial distribution channel, the distributor membership approved the changes to the distributor member criteria to allow distributor companies to join that may not have met the previous criteria because of their business model, the customers they serve or the products they distribute.

Changes to the criteria include:

· A distributor company must stock and distribute products from one or more of the following product categories: adjustable/variable speed drives, bearings, belt and chain drives, clutches and brakes, motor/motion control products, conveyors & material handling components, shaft couplings & u-joints, hydraulics & pneumatics, gearing, linear motion, industrial specialty chemicals, motors, and pumps. This replaces the previous language which stated “from some of the product categories”

· A distributor company must be an authorized stocking distributor for at least one PTDA manufacturer member, versus the previous language which stated “two PTDA manufacturer members”

In addition, air compressors have been added to the Pumps category and generators added to the Motors category.

“Power transmission/motion control distributors know the value of PTDA membership, but several were ineligible under the previous criteria. The vision of PTDA’s Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council just created new opportunities for all of us, while being faithful to our core purpose,” said PTDA President, Tom Clawser, director reliability services, Brown Transmission & Bearing Co. Delta Reliability Div.

These changes are effective immediately. To review the complete criteria, download the Distributor Membership application at ptda.org/Join.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

For more information, www.ptda.org.