Webinar debunks machine safeguarding myths

Rockford, IL – Rockford Systems, LLC., a premier provider of machine safeguarding products and services, is offering a free “Debunking Machine Safeguarding Myths” webinar to put an end to commonly held myths, misconceptions and inaccuracies surrounding the protection of machine operators from injuries. To help the cause Rockford Systems has rounded up and corrected the top three safeguarding “facts” that are dangerously wrong.

“Each year companies pay out millions of dollars in lawsuits, insurance premiums, medical expenses and OSHA fines because of machine accidents,” said Carrie Halle, Vice President of Marketing for Rockford Systems, LLC. “However, too few take the proactive steps needed to prevent these accidents by deploying safeguards on their machinery, largely because of the myths we debunk in this seminar.”

After watching the webinar, guests will learn how to:

Ensure new machinery has come with the proper safeguarding before it is commissioned for operation on the plant floor

Understand the latest OSHA machine safeguarding regulations as they apply to specific machinery

Examine older machinery for needed safety features.

The free webinar will be led by Matt Brenner, Vice President of Sales for Rockford Systems. Brenner is an industrial safeguarding expert and author with extensive training experience. The webinar will take place Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Central time.

To register for the webinar, please visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4085519505844001793?source=Website

ABOUT ROCKFORD SYSTEMS

Headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, Rockford Systems, LLC delivers innovative machine safeguarding solutions for organizations working with industrial machinery. As a trusted advisor since 1971, Rockford Systems helps organizations interpret and apply complex Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) machine safety standards for a broad array of industrial applications. In addition, Rockford Systems provides complete Machine Safety Life-Cycle Management Solutions, including onsite risk assessments, onsite machine surveys, customized engineered solutions, proprietary products, installation and integration services, safety training, 24×7 technical and in-field support, and ongoing compliance validation. Rockford Systems has improved the profitability of many of North America’s largest companies by increasing compliance, reducing worker risk, increasing productivity and decreasing costs.