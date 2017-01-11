NEB pipeline applications to require more emergency response information

Calgary – Following a public comment process, the National Energy Board (NEB) will require companies to provide additional emergency response detail during the pipeline application phase of a project.

Canadians can expect the NEB to amend the NEB Filing Manual after considering the public input received during a 60 day online public comment period that was launched today. The NEB Filing Manual provides direction to companies on the extent of information required during the application process.

When implemented into the NEB Filing Manual, company applications could be deemed incomplete if the additional emergency response information is not included, or companies could be required to submit additional information before a hearing begins.

This is a significant change that addresses increased requests for company emergency response information, from the Board and other hearing participants, during recent application and hearing processes.

The Proposed Changes will require:

– Detailed company consultation regarding emergency management;

– Increased technical information regarding emergency response impact assessment and mitigation;

– Project-specific emergency preparedness and response detail;

– Project-specific safety and environmental protection measures; and,

– Revisions that reflect the NEB’s requirement for company Emergency Procedures Manuals to be posted online.

“Canadians have told us that they want more information about a company’s emergency response information at the earliest stages of a proposed project,” said Peter Watson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, National Energy Board. “These changes will foster increased understanding among stakeholders, hearing participants, NEB experts, and panel members regarding a company’s plans to respond should an emergency occur.”

Quick Facts: NEB Applications

In 2015, the NEB received 54 facilities applications.

NEB staff participated in 20 emergency response exercises and reviewed more than a dozen Emergency Procedures manuals in 2015.

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada’s energy industry. Its purpose is to regulate pipelines, energy development and trade in the Canadian public interest. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit www.neb-one.gc.ca.

