White paper reveals how to detect bearing damage at the earliest stage

Hansford Sensors, a leading manufacturer of vibration monitoring equipment, has published a new white paper that reveals how to use envelope signal processing to pinpoint bearing failure at an early stage. The new white paper is a must read for engineers looking to minimize the risk of machine damage and failure.

Vibration analysis has become a popular method for discovering wear and damage to rotating components in machinery, but sometimes the identifying signal is drowned out in all the other noise produced by a machine. Acceleration enveloping allows maintenance teams to overcome this challenge and pinpoint potentially costly problems as early as possible.

The new white paper, “Acceleration enveloping to detect bearing damage,” explores the relatively unknown acceleration enveloping technique in new depth. It explains the important role it has to play in today’s manufacturing and process environments and describes how it works. It also provides an example of the process in application, helping readers to gain a better understanding of the technique in practice.

“Catching bearing defects as early as possible is essential if manufacturers are to stop them developing into more serious problems. One way of achieving this is to implement the acceleration enveloping technique,” explained Chris Hansford, Managing Director of Hansford Sensors. “Our new white paper provides maintenance and servicing teams with all of the information they require to fully understand this technique.”

Download the white paper for free from the Hansford Sensors website.