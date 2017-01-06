Nexen Group announces partnership with Reliability Resources

Vadnais Heights, MN – Nexen Group, Inc., is pleased to announce a new partnership with Reliability Resources, LLC, an experienced sales organization that represents premium manufacturers of precision motion control products. Seattle-based Reliability Resources will provide expert coverage of Nexen products in the Pacific Northwest region, including Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Nexen Group, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of precision motion control solutions including linear drive systems, precision rotary indexers, and linear locking components. Nexen Group’s power transmission products include: spring set brakes, tooth clutches and torque limiters for a wide variety of automation applications in the Aerospace, Robotics, Machine Tool, Automotive, Packaging, Material Handling and Medical industries.

“We are pleased to team up with a partner that has such an in-depth understanding, both of our products and the marketplace,” said Tim Dillon, VP of Sales and Marketing at Nexen. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Reliability Resources.”

For more information, visit www.nexengroup.com.