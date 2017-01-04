Energy Efficiency Regulations increase energy performance standards for electric motors

Ottawa – Improving the energy efficiency of household appliances and commercial equipment helps Canadians save money while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, today announced an amendment to the Energy Efficiency Regulations that will increase energy performance standards for 20 products, from household appliances like refrigerators and clothes washers to commercial equipment such as ice makers and electric motors.

The amendment will save Canadians about $1.8 billion in energy costs by 2030 and result in the reduction of about 0.7 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in that year. This will also help to align Canada’s energy efficiency standards with those of the United States by 2020, as agreed by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama in the March 2016 Joint Statement on Climate, Energy and Arctic Leadership.

Energy efficiency regulations are recognized as one of the most cost-effective tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are used in almost 50 countries as a cornerstone of national climate change policies.

The amendment to the Energy Efficiency Regulations was published on December 28, 2016, in the Canada Gazette Part II, following a 75-day public comment period. The regulations, which reflect input from business and consumer stakeholder organizations, will come into effect six months after publication.

This amendment is one of many initiatives undertaken by the Canada–United States Regulatory Cooperation Council to increase regulatory transparency and coordination between the two countries, while maintaining high levels of protection for health, safety and the environment.