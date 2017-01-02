Quebec’s clean energy plans forge ahead with Bill 106

Quebec passed fossil fuel legislation on December 10, 2016, that is likely to open up shale gas and oil reserves to energy companies operating in the province.

Bill 106 was passed into law in the Quebec National Assembly in a special session and establishes Transition energetique Quebec (TEQ), an agency to “support, stimulate and promote energy transition, innovation and efficiency and to coordinate the implementation of all of the programs and measures necessary to achieve the energy targets defined by the Government.”

Bill 106 passed with 62 votes for and 38 against.

Parliamentary session resumes in February 2017.

Click here for more information on Bill 106.