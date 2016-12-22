Gray Tools Canada Inc. invests in its Canadian manufacturing capabilities

Brampton, Ont. – Gray Tools Canada Inc., an industrial-quality manufacturer of hand tools, announced the acquisition of a new vertical machining centre, thus furthering its commitment to domestic manufacturing. The commissioning of the equipment was the final step in a nearly 18-month process that involved countless hours of study, evaluation and consultation.

“It was a long and sometimes frustrating process, however now that the equipment has been installed and is producing tools being sold worldwide, I am extremely proud and pleased because of what it represents to Gray Tools, its customers and Canadian manufacturing as a whole.” says Paul Dean VP, Operations at Gray Tools.

Like many Canadian manufacturers, Gray Tools was faced with global competition, rising costs and difficulty finding manufacturing labor. According to Dean, “The challenge was difficult yet clear. We needed to find a new way to remain competitive and overcome key uncontrollable challenges. The only certainty was any solution needed to include domestic manufacturing”.

In order to find a solution Gray Tools consulted with various experts. In the end Elliott Matsuura was the chosen partner. The two partners overcame key factors such as creation and proof of the machining concept; equipment identification; cycle time refinement; and tooling build and integration. “They had the best equipment, service, support and expertise. They worked closely with us to deliver a customized solution to our specific needs,” says Gary Nuttall, President of Gray Tools.

“At a cost of $300,000, this represents a significant strategic investment for us. The new machinery will be instrumental in manufacturing products such as large combination, striking face and strike free wrenches. Its implementation will deliver improved product quality, shorter lead-times, mark an important internal shift towards advanced manufacturing and enhance the company’s competitiveness in the marketplace,” says Nuttall.

The global manufacturing landscape has never been more uncertain and challenging. Factors such as a protectionism, environmental protection, interest and currency uncertainty simply meant Gray Tools needed to continue adapting and evolving. This project clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment to doing exactly that. According to Nuttall, “We are investing in people and equipment today in order produce superior quality products at competitive prices. This is the first of several strategic equipment initiatives we have planned. Our goal is to expand current capabilities, improve productivity and grow global sales”.

