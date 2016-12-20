Chicago, Ill. – The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is now taking registrations for the PTDA 2017 Leadership Development Conference to be held on March 23-24, 2017, at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, New Orleans, La.

PTDA members continuously seek ways to educate their future management teams so they can step into a supervisory role ready to excel. The PTDA 2017 Leadership Development Conference fulfills that need. Designed for emerging power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry leaders who want to enhance their management skills, network in small group settings and learn best practices that support business results, those participating in this year’s conference will master team collaboration in a memorable way featuring:

– A dinner on March 23 along with industry leaders which provides an excellent opportunity for networking and shared experiences to build relationships

– The day-long Leadership Development Conference on March 24 for emerging industry leaders with a program designed to teach collaboration techniques in a fun, interactive and unique way by leveraging the power of music with behavioral science

The chair for the PTDA 2017 Leadership Development Conference task force, Chris Gumas, director of marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co., Inc., said, “Collaboration is the ultimate disruptor. In an era of dynamic change and the push towards individualism, the most successful organizations value collaboration above all else. Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, said, ‘No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team.’ Working with others is not always easy or second nature for most people and requires deliberate practice to do it right. The goal of this conference is to provide emerging leaders in the PT/MC industry with tools they need to be successful collaborators in an interactive, dynamic and creative way.”

Registration is open to all employees of any PTDA member company and is limited to 42 participants. Additional information about the Leadership Development Conference is available on PTDA’s website at ptda.org/LDC.