Hilti North America President and CEO Cary Evert to retire in 2017, new successor named

Plano, Texas – Cary Evert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilti North America, has chosen to retire March 31, 2017.

Over his nearly four-decade career, Cary has held nine different roles, including three international assignments, after first starting with the company in 1980 in New York, New York. Cary has served as President and CEO of Hilti North America since 2005.

“It has been a great honour to be part of this company for nearly 37 years. I have seen Hilti develop into a leader in the North American construction market and I look forward to watching Hilti North America continue to grow under the leadership of Avi Kahn,” said Evert.

Avi Kahn, currently General Manager of Hilti Canada, will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilti North America effective Jan. 1, 2017. Avi was chosen after a comprehensive internal search for a candidate with a proven track record of success and deep understanding of the business.

Avi has developed through the ranks of the Hilti organization since starting his career in 2004 as a territory sales representative for construction in San Francisco. From there he was promoted to regional manager in San Diego and Hawaii. In 2008, Avi took on greater responsibility as the Chicago-based West Great Lakes division manager. In January 2011, Avi took an international assignment when the organization named him general manager of Hilti Canada.

“It is a privilege to step into the leadership position for the North America organization at this time. Since joining the company 12 years ago, I have developed a deep passion for the business, the brand, and our people. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation created by Cary and my colleagues on the North America Executive Management Team,” said Kahn.

Martina McIsaac, currently division manager for the greater Toronto area, will succeed Avi as General Manager of Hilti Canada. With this role, Martina will join the Hilti North America Executive Management Team. Martina came to Hilti in 2013 as a senior manager candidate and joined the Hilti Canada management team as division manager in 2014.

Hilti is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of quality, innovative and specialized tools, services and software for the professional user. With more than 1,550 highly trained Hilti account managers and engineers throughout North America and an additional 1,450 Hilti employees nationwide, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder-actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, and installation systems.

