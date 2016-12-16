Company in Mississauga, Ont., fined for ozone harming chemical

Brampton, Ont. – A company in Mississauga, Ont., has been fined $225,000 for importing and selling chemicals that harm the ozone layer.

The federal government says CRC Canada pleaded guilty to two counts under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

The money will go to the environmental-damage fund, and the company will be added to the environmental offenders registry.

Enforcement officers investigated CRC Canada in relation to aerosol products containing a banned ozone-depleting substance _ HCFC-225.

The chemical is mainly used for foam blowing, refrigeration and air conditioning and solvent cleaning.

The company also agreed to pay for the safe removal and destruction of the products seized during the investigation.