SNC Lavalin cutting 405 jobs in Canada mainly due to mining weakness

Montreal – Engineering giant SNC-Lavalin is cutting another 405 jobs in Canada due to the weakness in the mining sector and ongoing efforts to boost its profit margin.
Spokesman Louis-Antoine Paquin says the company will eliminate 186 positions in Montreal, 195 in Ontario and 24 in Saskatoon, says spokesman Louis-Antoine Paquin.
About 70 per cent of the positions are in the mining and metallurgy division.
SNC-Lavalin’s office in Sudbury, Ont., will close, although employees will work directly with customers at their operations.
SNC-Lavalin has a goal of increasing its adjusted margin to seven per cent next year, up from 4.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2016.
Earlier this year, the The Montreal-based company cut 950 jobs around the world, including 600 in Canada. That followed the elimination of 4,000 positions in 2014.
Despite the series of job cuts, SNC-Lavalin’s global workforce will be a little more than 39,000 at the end of the year, up 2,000 from a year ago due to hirings in other sectors.
More hirings are expected next year as the firm opens an office in Kingston, Ont., that specializes in transportation.
The company also plans to add 1,200 positions if it wins big infrastructure contracts and 300 positions in nuclear energy.
News from © Canadian Press Enterprises Inc. 2016
Another corporation given money from the Trudeau Liberals that ends in Canadians losing their jobs. Can’t wait to see just how many lose their jobs when Bombardier receives their corporate welfare of $1 billion. Trudeau states he’s looking after the middle class yet he has created no jobs, has funded NGO as in the UN a despotic organization of terrorists and Tyrants. It seams Trudeau has an identity problem when recognizing what a middle class employees looks like. Not surprised considering he’s never worked a real day or job in his life. So far the Trudeau government has filled the pockets of corporate elites with our taxes while the middle class scratched to survive what is the green scheme and what is yet to come. Pay to play is nothing more than an elitist get rich scam brought to Canada by our non ethical Liberal Cartel. The Trudeau economic destruction is just beginning. Trudeau’s lack of intellect concerning growth and economics is disgraceful to say the least.