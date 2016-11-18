Webinar: The right lubricants drive energy efficiency, savings and productivity

Topic: The right lubricants drive energy efficiency, savings and productivity

Date: September 8, 2016 2 P.M. EST. This webinar has ended.

Session Summary

The right lubricants can mitigate issues. While upfront costs can be expensive, the added expenditure will be recouped through lower maintenance costs, reduced breakdowns and downtime. This webinar explains how using high-performance lubricants may reduce lubrication intervals, generate savings, limit hazards and extend service life.

Panelists will address common queries, including:

What are high-performance (HP) lubricants? What applications are HP lubricants best suited for? Under which circumstances should you not use HP lubricants? What proof should be available as evidence of improvement? What are the cost considerations of high performance lubricants?

Proudly sponsored by

Meet the invited panelists for the 2016 Oil & Lube webinar series

Moderator: James Reyes-Picknell, President and Co-Founder, Conscious Asset

James Reyes-Picknell is the bestselling author of Uptime – Strategies for Excellence in Maintenance Management. He is a mechanical engineer and has 39 years in Maintenance and Asset Management. Reyes-Picknell is a registered Professional Engineer (Ontario, Canada), a Certified Management Consultant (Canada), a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (SMRP, USA) and a Certified Asset Management Assessor (World Partners in Asset Management).

Panelist: Mark Barnes, Vice President, Des-Case Lubrication Transformation Services

Mark Barnes and his team of lubrication experts help educate end-users on the value of precision lubrication and support asset intensive companies in changing the way they perform lubrication. Barnes was previously Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Noria Corporation and has been an active consultant and educator in the maintenance and reliability field for nearly 20 years. He holds a PhD in Analytical Chemistry and is a certified maintenance and reliability professional (CMRP) from SMRP (Society for Maintenance and reliability professionals).

Panelist: Mike Deckert, V.P., FLO Components

Mike Deckert is an active member of the Faculty, Board of Directors and Advisory Committees for HDET (Heavy Duty Equipment Technician) and HDEO (Heavy Duty Equipment Operator) at Conestoga College, an instructor of the Lubrication School at Mohawk College and a Member in Good Standing of Society of Tribologists & Lubrication Engineers. Deckert is a graduate of Conestoga College of Applied Arts & Technology, holds an Industrial Maintenance (Millwright) Mechanic license, and has spent the last 30+ years building a wealth of knowledge on the topic of lubrication.

Panelist: Gregory B. Peters, Mining Sector Specialist, Mobil Industrial Lubricants

Greg Peters is the Mining Sector Specialist for the Mobil Industrial Lubricants team of Imperial Oil, Calgary. For the past 10 years, Peters has held various technical and sales roles working with mines in Northern and Southeastern BC, Central Alberta, Fort McMurray and the Northwest Territories. Peters also worked in ExxonMobil’s Global Lubricants Technical Support Lab where he supported field engineering teams with lubricant application and problem solving. He is a Certified Lubrication Specialist with the Society of Tribologists and Lubricating Engineers and serves on the executive committee for the Calgary Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining.

Panelist: Brian Wilson, Industrial Fluids Specialist

Brian Wilson has more than 27 years of sales, service and technical support and management experience in industrial specialty fluids (lubricants and metalworking), automatic lubrication systems, mobile and industrial (dual line, injectors and series progressive). Wilson holds certifications in CLS, OMA 1 and MLT 1, as well as a certificate in metalworking fluids ‎from SME. He holds a BSc. degree in chemistry from the University of Western Ontario and has completed a two-year Fundamentals of Lubrication ‎Certificate from Mohawk College. Wilson is an active member of STLE (Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers) and the AIST Lube/Hydraulics technical committee.

Panelist: Ken Bannister, Principal and Managing Partner, Engtech Industries, Inc.

Ken Bannister is a consultant in the field of asset management and operations management and the author of Lubrication for Industry (2nd edition), Industrial Press, New York. An accredited CMRP, Bannister has worked on multi-faceted projects in Europe, Africa, Australia, and throughout North and South America in the accomplished role of design engineer, project engineer, plant engineer, lubrication engineer, reliability engineer, and for the past almost 30 years as a change management professional. Bannister is also the first asset management consultant in North America and Canada to successfully take a client through the ISO 55001 Asset Management Standard audit process.

Panelist: Mick O’Sullivan, Founder, Venturi Vision



Mick Venturi has spent more than 20 years in executive and leadership roles, in North American and international hi-tech engineering and commercial large-scale manufacturing operations and has effected business turnarounds through implementation of people and process transformation initiatives. Venturi’s primary experience has been in the aerospace sector. He has expertise in strategy formulation and execution, corporate governance, business growth, Lean, Quality and Continuous Improvement program implementation. Mick is the founder of Venturi Vision, a management and organizational consultancy firm. He is a professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, has an MBA and is a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Directors.