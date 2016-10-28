DENSO announces new aftermarket marketing manager

Long Beach, Calif. – DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has named Daniel Muramoto marketing manager of the company’s aftermarket automotive products and services, as well as its MovinCool, Robotics and ADC divisions. In this position, Muramoto is responsible for directing DENSO’s team of marketing professionals handling advertising campaigns, product websites, social media, trade shows, product catalogs, technical publications, external affairs and corporate communications.

Muramoto joins DENSO with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the automotive and heavy equipment industries. His expertise includes developing and managing national, regional and dealer cooperative advertising campaigns; collateral and in-dealership marketing programs, digital advertising and online search initiatives, and customer relationship management (CRM).

“Dan Muramoto has a proven track record of developing and managing successful marketing programs that are embraced by wholesalers, retailers and end consumers,” said David H. Williams, senior manager of the Strategic Planning and Marketing departments for DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. “We welcome his expertise, especially in branding and campaign development to champion vehicle products to our all of our customers.”

Prior to joining DENSO, Muramoto spent 10 years with Kubota Tractor Corporation where he most recently served as regional dealer group advertising and CRM manager. Before joining Kubota, Muramoto managed marketing communications and direct marketing for Nissan North America where he directed the collateral marketing, dealer merchandising and direct marketing programs.

Muramoto is fluent in English and Japanese and holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Muramoto joined the DENSO team Oct. 11. He replaces Larry Fidance, who is retiring from the marketing manager position in December.

