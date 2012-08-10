New Ontario council to advise industry on workplace health and safety

Toronto, ON – A new Prevention Council established by the province of Ontario aims to help protect workers and improve workplace health and safety across the province.

The 11-member council will provide support for the province’s chief prevention officer and advise the Ontario Minister of Labour on the prevention of workplace injuries and illnesses; the development of a provincial occupational health and safety strategy; and proposed changes to funding and delivery of services for the prevention of workplace injuries and occupational diseases.

The newly formed council includes four labour representatives, a non-union labour representative, four employer representatives, an occupational health and safety expert and a representative from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). Nine members of the Prevention Council were being announced Aug. 9, 2012; one employer representative and a representative from the WSIB are to be announced soon.

“This accomplished, dynamic group — selected from labour, employer and academic backgrounds — will work with the Chief Prevention Officer to help improve workplace health and safety throughout Ontario,” said Linda Jeffrey, Ontario’s labout minister. “Our ultimate and shared goal is to eliminate work-related injury and illness.”

The province’s chief prevention officer, George Gritziotis, said, “I am looking forward to working closely with these prevention leaders to develop and implement a province-wide occupational health and safety strategy that will lead ultimately to safer workplaces for all workers in Ontario.”

The current nine members of the new council include the following labour representatives — Patrick Dillon, business manager and secretary treasurer, Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario; Colin Grieve, Occupational disease and workplace safety and insurance board worker advocate, Hamilton and Ontario Professional Firefighters Associations; Nancy Hutchison, secretary-treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour; and Bryan Neath, regional director, Ontario, United Food and Commercial Workers Canada.

The non-union worker representative is Linda Vannucci, director, Toronto Workers’ Health and Safety Legal Clinic.

The employer representatives include Michael Oxley, president and chief financial officer, DuPont Canada; Gloria Rajkumar, CEO, SIMAC; and Roy Slack, president, Cementation Canada Inc.

Occupational health and safety expert Graeme Norval, associate chair and undergraduate coordinator, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Toronto, also sits on the council.