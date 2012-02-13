Hamilton plant fined $55,000 after worker injured

Hamilton, ON – Gates Canada Inc., an Alberta automotive part manufacturer, was fined $55,000 for a violation of the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act after a worker was injured.

On April 12, 2010, at the company’s workplace in Hamilton, workers were clearing pallets that had jammed on an assembly line. One worker had a hand on the conveyor of a machine when part of the machine cycled down, crushing the worker’s hand and causing muscle damage.

An Ontario Ministry of Labour investigation found that the power to that part of the assembly line had been disconnected, but there was still residual energy in one of the machine’s cylinders, causing it to cycle.

Gates Canada Inc. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the machine was blocked to prevent movement while it was being maintained.

The fine was imposed by Justice of the Peace Hugh Brown. In addition to the fine, the court imposed a 25% victim fine surcharge, as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.