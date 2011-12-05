Two more coal-fired units to be shut down in Ontario

Toronto - The province of Ontario is permanently shutting down two more dirty coal-fired units at the Nanticoke Generating Station, reducing the total remaining operating units to four from eight. As of December 31, 2011, Ontario will have shut...
Toronto – The province of Ontario is permanently shutting down two more dirty coal-fired units at the Nanticoke Generating Station, reducing the total remaining operating units to four from eight. As of December 31, 2011, Ontario will have shut down 10 of 19 coal units and cut the use of coal by nearly 90% since 2003.
By the end of 2014, Ontario will be the first jurisdiction in the world to replace dirty coal-fired generation with more sustainable alternatives such as wind, solar and bioenergy – the equivalent of taking seven million cars off the road. It is the single largest climate change initiative being undertaken in North America and will lead to savings of $4.4 billion a year in health care, environmental and financial costs, according to the provincial government.
According to a 2008 study from the Canadian Medical Association, Ontario’s economic cost related to air pollution, in terms of lost productivity, healthcare costs, quality of life and loss of life, is almost $4 billion.
More than 30 companies have invested in Ontario’s clean-energy economy including, manufacturers of solar and wind energy components, companies generating energy, and specialist engineering and service firms.
Cutting down requirement of coal units by 90 % within such a short span deserve full appreciation of Canada as amost responsible country, when it comes to global enviromental issues. Such commitment is extraordinary and Canada must have invested lot of capital in this programme. I would like to know as to how such level of investments have been justified. Is Canada a coal exporting country and there is also some degree of revenue balancing due to exports? We should be able to corelate this to Indian economy, one the figures and details are known. My complimets once again.
Whoever wrote this is tendentious and reactionary. Coal-fired generators can be cleaned up with scrubbers, as is being and has been done in many countries. Ontario prefers not to add scrubbers because that would interfere with the Green Energy boondoggle and the Global Warming scam. Thirty companies have not INVESTED in clean-energy, they have received massive government subsidies from tax revenues to participate in bogus energy programmes.
You are very brave to question the orthodoxy of “man made / man controllable” climate change. Did you not get the memo that “the science is settled?”
Closing these energy producing plants is fool hardy and unecessary especially when there is a coal replacement such a biodiesel which can operate these generating stations with minimal retro fitting. Enough biodiesel is produced today to keep all these generating stations up and running in Ontario and Canada. A poor choice that will cost us more in future energy costs including loss of jobs. Something will be needed to replace these 10 shut down energy producing stations and I dare say it will cost far more than the 4 billion savings in health care.
I do not understand why you need to shut down all these coal-fired units.
“Dirty” coal-fired Units are a myth today. You can simply undertake the following measures to reduce SOX, NOX,Co2,CO:
1 . Circulating Fludized Bed Boilers insted conventional boilers.
2 . Mixing of wood pellets with the coal feed to reduce emmission.
3 . Improved Electrostatic Precipatators.
4 . Oxy-fuel Combustion – Oxygen enhanced technology to reduce Sox,Nox and mercury emitting levels as well as Carbon Capture Technology.
5. Pre & Post Combustion capture.
6 . Oxygen Transport Membrane(OTM).
These system will not only make these coal-fired power Plants 99% environment free but assist in tons of Co2 & H2 capture generating finances from sale of these by-products, as well as save the 30% Energy Penalty on dirty plants.
There is a saying in my Home Country that ” a dirty Consultant will sell your goat for his small piece of meat”.
As a Canadian the Department of Energy should have looked into the above alternatives rather than unnecessarily opted for this shutdown.
Muhammad Duja
Interesting to note how Ontario claims they are investing in clean energy including Solar while on of their largest solar panel manufacturers, Photowatt Ontario (a subsidiary of Automation Tooling Systems of Cambridge, ON) is being sold off and/or shut down due to unsustainable losses. Clean energy may be great for the environment but the business case is still unproven. Whatever happened to “clean nuclear”?