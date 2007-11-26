WSIB says ignoring workplace injuries and fatalities a recipe for disaster for Ontario

Toronto, ON — In 2006 in Ontario, 101 workers lost their lives due to traumatic injuries. In 2007, the number was already 73 at the end of October.

We hoped our graphic public awareness campaign last year would shock people into action to decrease the staggering number of workplace fatalities, says Steve Mahoney, chairman of Ontarios Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). This isnt happening quickly enough, so this year were raising the bar even higher with ads that will strike an emotional chord with the people of Ontario.

With the launch of its newest social marketing campaign, the WSIB continues its bold approach to raise workplace safety awareness. The theme — There Really are No Accidents — drives home the message that workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities are unacceptable, intolerable and 100% preventable.

I didnt apologize for our ads last year and I certainly wont this year, says Mahoney. We wont stop until every person in every workplace, worker and employer alike, takes responsibility for workplace safety and spreads the message that zero is the only acceptable number of workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities.

The campaign includes television and radio commercials, print ads, transit shelter and outdoor ads, Internet advertising and a customized website — www.prevent-it.ca. In addition to English and French, print and TV ads will also run in many other languages including Cantonese, Mandarin, Italian, Portuguese, Punjabi and Spanish.

