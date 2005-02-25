Thomson-Gordon names manager for air compressor business

Burlington, ON — Miles Pitt has been named general sales manager of Thomson-Gordon Ltd.’s T-G Air Compressed Air Systems division.

He has more than 12 years industry experience. Prior to joining Thomson-Gordon, he was employed as area manager for Gardner Denver Inc. where he held responsibility for the sale of air and specialty gas compressor packages in central Canada. Previously, he was a sales representative for Atlas Copco Canada in southwestern Ontario.

In his new role, Pitt will focus on expanding the sale of Gardner Denver compressors, Domnick Hunter air dryers and filters as well as the technical service related aspects of T-G Compressed Air Systems.

Terry Nihill remains division manager of both T-G Compressed Air Systems and T-G Turbo, a newly created business unit specializing on providing parts and service for all makes of turbo compressors.

In addition, T-G Turbo has recently been appointed the authorized Canadian distributor for the Samsung Techwin brand of turbo compressors.

A Gardner Denver distributor for over 40 years, T-G Compressed Air Systems, a division of Thomson-Gordon Ltd., is source for compressed air and gas equipment in Canada. A past winner of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Private Companies award, Thomson-Gordon Ltd. is a family-owned, profit-sharing company operating in Canada since 1911.